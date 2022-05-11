Chicago Sees 2 Mass Shootings in Less Than 6 Hours, At Least 11 Wounded

A pair of mass shootings in two different Chicago neighborhoods sent several people to the hospital Tuesday, wounding at least 11 people and killing 1 teen.

The shootings come as Chicago Police vow to increase resources across the city and cancel officers' scheduled days off in order to add patrols as the summer months arrive.

Six Shot in Jackson Park

The latest shooting occurred in the 6400 block of S. Richards Dr. around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, when police say someone pulled up in an SUV and began to shoot at people in Jackson Park.

Witnesses stated that two unidentified male offenders were traveling in a SUV and began shooting out of the vehicle before fleeing the scene.

At least six people were shot -- four women and two men -- ranging in age from 22-37 years old.

Each of the victims were transported to hospitals. Two of the victims, a 29-year-old female who suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen, and a 37-year-old female who suffered two gunshot wounds to the chest, were both were last listed in critical condition.

A 22-year-old female was shot in the left knee and last listed in fair condition. Another female, 33-years-old, was shot in the leg and was last listed in good condition.

Two male victims, a 21-year-old who suffered a graze wound to the head, and a 29-year-old who suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, were both last listed in good condition.

Five Wounded, One Killed in Back of the Yards

Hours earlier, five teens were shot, one fatally, in a drive-by involving a stolen car Tuesday afternoon in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

The five victims were standing outside in the 4800 block of South Ada St. at about 4:30 p.m., when a stolen red Mazda approached. Multiple occupants exited the vehicle and began firing shots at the teens, according to police.

What appears to be a child can be seen running away from the scene as shots were fired.

A 19-year-old man was shot in the left side of the body and in the head, and was pronounced dead at an area hospital, police said.

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the left shoulder, arm, face and ankle, and was taken to an area hospital in critical condition. Another teen, an 18-year-old, was shot in the right hip and left knee, and is also in critical condition.

An 18-year-old man was shot in the right leg, and was listed in good condition. A fifth victim, a 16-year-old, suffered a graze wound to his right ankle and refused medical attention.

According to police, the suspects fled in the red Mazda, but later crashed the vehicle, a few blocks northwest in the 4500 block of South Marshfield Ave.

A SWAT team was called to help search for suspects but there were no reports of a standoff, officials said, adding that three weapons were recovered.

No one was in custody in either shooting, and area detectives are investigating.