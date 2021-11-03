schurz high school

Lockdown Lifted at Chicago School After Police Respond to Altercation, Report of Person With Gun

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A Chicago high school was briefly placed on lockdown Wednesday after police said they were called about an altercation with reports of a person possibly with a gun.

Police said they were responding to a "physical altercation" in the hallway of Schurz High School, in the 3600 block of North Milwaukee, and that there were unconfirmed reports of a person with a gun.

The school was placed on lockdown just before noon and that lockdown was lifted around 12:30 p.m.

"The facility was locked down and no weapon was found at this time," police said in a statement.

Check back for more on this developing story.

This article tagged under:

schurz high schoolChicago
