Chicago-Area School Closings: Some Schools Announce Closure Ahead of Winter Storm

In anticipation of a winter storm that could bring several inches of snow to the Chicago area, some schools have announced closures or shifted to e-learning for Tuesday.

Willow Springs School District 108 - E-learning

Indian Springs School District 109 - Justice - E-learning

De La Salle Institute - Chicago - E-learning

Joseph Academy - Des Plaines - E-learning

Joseph Academy - Melrose Park - E-learning

Most Blessed Trinity Academy - Waukegan - E-learning

Mount Carmel High School - Chicago - E-learning

Maternity BVM School - Chicago - Closed

Sacred Heart School on East 96th Street - Chicago - Closed

St. Ailbe School - Chicago - E-learning

St. Patricia School - Hickory Hills - Closed

St. Walter School - Chicago - E-learning

St. Mary School - Sycamore - E-learning

Eti School of Skilled Trades - Willowbrook - Closed

St. James the Apostle School - Glen Ellyn - Closed

St. Bede School - Ingleside - E-Learning

St. Mary Catholic School - Lake Forest- E-learning

Marian Central Catholic High School - Woodstock - Closed

Bridgepoint Academy of New Lenox - Closed

Providence Catholic High School - New Lenox - Closed

Click here for a full list of closures.