Chicago-Area School Closings: Some Schools Announce Closure Ahead of Winter Storm

In anticipation of a winter storm that could bring several inches of snow to the Chicago area, some schools have announced closures or shifted to e-learning for Tuesday.
- Willow Springs School District 108 - E-learning
- Indian Springs School District 109 - Justice - E-learning
- De La Salle Institute - Chicago - E-learning
- Joseph Academy - Des Plaines - E-learning
- Joseph Academy - Melrose Park - E-learning
- Most Blessed Trinity Academy - Waukegan - E-learning
- Mount Carmel High School - Chicago - E-learning
- Maternity BVM School - Chicago - Closed
- Sacred Heart School on East 96th Street - Chicago - Closed
- St. Ailbe School - Chicago - E-learning
- St. Patricia School - Hickory Hills - Closed
- St. Walter School - Chicago - E-learning
- St. Mary School - Sycamore - E-learning
- Eti School of Skilled Trades - Willowbrook - Closed
- St. James the Apostle School - Glen Ellyn - Closed
- St. Bede School - Ingleside - E-Learning
- St. Mary Catholic School - Lake Forest- E-learning
- Marian Central Catholic High School - Woodstock - Closed
- Bridgepoint Academy of New Lenox - Closed
- Providence Catholic High School - New Lenox - Closed
