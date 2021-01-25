school closings

Chicago-Area School Closings: Some Schools Announce Closure Ahead of Winter Storm

A winter storm warning was issued for several area counties at 1 p.m. Monday

In anticipation of a winter storm that could bring several inches of snow to the Chicago area, some schools have announced closures or shifted to e-learning for Tuesday.

  • Willow Springs School District 108 - E-learning
  • Indian Springs School District 109 - Justice - E-learning
  • De La Salle Institute - Chicago - E-learning
  • Joseph Academy - Des Plaines - E-learning
  • Joseph Academy - Melrose Park - E-learning
  • Most Blessed Trinity Academy - Waukegan - E-learning
  • Mount Carmel High School - Chicago - E-learning
  • Maternity BVM School - Chicago - Closed
  • Sacred Heart School on East 96th Street - Chicago - Closed
  • St. Ailbe School - Chicago - E-learning
  • St. Patricia School - Hickory Hills - Closed
  • St. Walter School - Chicago - E-learning
  • St. Mary School - Sycamore - E-learning
  • Eti School of Skilled Trades - Willowbrook - Closed
  • St. James the Apostle School - Glen Ellyn - Closed
  • St. Bede School - Ingleside - E-Learning
  • St. Mary Catholic School - Lake Forest- E-learning
  • Marian Central Catholic High School - Woodstock - Closed
  • Bridgepoint Academy of New Lenox - Closed
  • Providence Catholic High School - New Lenox - Closed

