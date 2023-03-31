April 1: April Fool's Day

April Fool's Day this year falls on a Saturday. You're going to want to be hyper aware of any tricks, hoaxes or hoodwinks that day.

Consider yourself warned.

April 3: Chicago White Sox Home Opener

While the Chicago White Sox spent major league baseball's official Opening Day in Houston against the Astros, the first 2023 home game for the Sox will be 3:10 p.m. on Monday, April 3 against the San Francisco Giants.

April 2-3: NCAA March Madness Championship Games

The final game for the women's NCAA March Madness basketball tournament is set for Sunday, April 2. But the teams aren't set yet. The teams currently in the final four are LSU vs. Virginia Tech, and Iowa vs. South Carolina. The winner of each of those games will advance to the championship game, to be held April 2.

The men's NCAA March Madness championship game is scheduled for the day after that -- Monday, April 3. However, those teams aren't set yet either. The winners of this weekend's Final Four tournament, between Florida Atlantic University vs. San Diego St. and Miami vs. UConn, will determine the matchup for the 2023 championship game.

April 3-7: CPS Spring Break

Believe it or not, there's only a few months left of classes for the 2022-2023 Chicago Public Schools calendar. But before the school year comes to an end, there's spring break.

According to the 2022-2023 CPS Calendar, a one-week long spring break this year begins on April 3, and ends on April 7.

Looking for something to do? Consider making a trip to one of these seven Chicago museums.

April 4: Chicago Runoff Election

Tuesday, April 4 Chicago's Municipal Runoff Election It's also Election Day in at least three dozen Chicago suburbs.

In Chicago, the two mayoral candidates in the runoff are Former Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas, and Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson -- and the latest polling shows the race is tight. 14 Aldermanic races went to a runoff as well.

Polls close at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Our voters guide and our mayoral endorsement guide can help you cast your ballot.

April 5: Pink Moon

A full moon nicknamed a "Pink Moon" will occur on April 5, according to the Adler Planetarium. Other moons set to occur in April, according to the Planetarium:

Last Quarter Moon: April 13

New Moon: April 19

First Quarter Moon: April 27

April 5-13: Passover

The Jewish holiday of Passover, or Pesach, lasts for eight days. It begins just before sundown on Wednesday April 5. It ends after nightfall on April 13.

The first two nights of Passover, a Seder is held. The first Seder will be on April 5 after nightfall, and the second Seder will be on April 6 after nightfall.

April 9: Easter

Easter this year falls on Sunday, April 9. Although the Monday after Easter is not a federal holiday, some businesses may observe the holiday on this day and could remain closed.

April 19: Solar Eclipse

Although an annual solar eclipse is set to take place April 20, it will pass mainly over pars of Indonesia, and the Indian and Pacific Oceans.

"Since the eclipse path is on the other side of the world from the United States, the eclipse occurs the night of April 19 in Chicago—and won’t be visible from the Adler," the planetarium says.

April 18: Tax Day

The deadline to file your 2022 taxes for most Americans is set for Tuesday, April 18. However, some expections may apply.

On Jan. 11, the IRS announced that California storm victims now have until May 15, 2023 to file various federal individual and business tax returns and make tax payments.

If you aren't part of the exception and you do need more time to file, you can request a 6-month extension.

According to the IRS, taxpayers who file electronically and use direct deposit should receive their refund payments within 21 business days, as long as there are no issues with the return.

April 22: Six Flags Great America Opens

Thrill seekers and adrenaline junkies rejoice: Six Flags Great America will officially open for the 2023 season April 22.

Hours of operation and dates for the theme park, which located in the Chicago suburb of Gurnee, vary, according to Six Flags' online schedule. Most days and weekends, the park will open at 10:30 a.m. However, closing time varies between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. during the week, and 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. on the weekends

April 22: Earth Day

Fifty-three years ago, the world came together to designate April 22 as the annual date for Earth Day to celebrate environmental diversity as well as to support environmental protection.

This year is no different.

The holiday is celebrated by over 190 countries, mobilizing over 1 billion people to take action every year, according to the official Earth Day website. It has influenced a global movement that led to environmentally friendly legislation, advocacy and research that aims to honor our home planet.

April 27 - 29: 2023 NFL Draft

The 2023 NFL Draft runs from Thursday, April 27 to Saturday, April 29. The first round will take place on April 27, Rounds 2 and 3 are on April 28, and Rounds 4-7 are on April 29.

The Chicago Bears previously had first pick -- but with Justin Fields at Quarterback, they traded down to No. 9 as Carolina moved to the top overall spot.