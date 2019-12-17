Chicago Roots For Katie Kadan in ‘The Voice’ Finale

NBC's 'The Voice' finale will crown its Season 17 winner on Tuesday night--the first time in seven seasons that all four judges are represented in the finale.

Chicagoan Katie Kadan (Team John Legend) will compete with Jake Hoot (Team Kelly Clarkson), Ricky Duran (Team Blake Shelton), and Rose Short (Team Gwen Stefani).

Mayor Lori Lightfoot cheered the fellow contestant on Twitter Tuesday evening.

"@KatieKadan, good luck on The Voice! You’re inspiring generations of Chicagoans to follow their dreams, no matter what. Whatever happens tonight, I know you’ll make us proud. Go Katie!"

Kadan sang her heart out Monday night to Aerosmith's "I Don't Want to Miss A Thing," as well as two other songs.

Coach John Legend said it has been an honor to work with her all season.

"I’m not a pop singer and they gave me a pop song," she told NBC 5. "It took a minute for me to connect….wait a second, this makes sense to me, my story, choosing the love that wasn’t the best for me."

On Twitter, Kadan thanked her fans and her coach saying, "Thank you to everyone for getting me to The Final on @NBCTheVoice my heart is heavy and I appreciate the love. @johnlegend thank you for being the best coach, I couldn’t do this without you! Off to The Final! #thevoice#teamlegend."

Each finalist will have a chance to perform a duet with a celebrity guest performer Tuesday before the winner is announced.