Looking for somewhere to dine outside in Chicago?

The city is known for its foodie scene, filled with plenty of patios and rooftops. But with coronavirus restrictions still in effect as temperatures warm, where can you go?

Choose Chicago has offered up a list of places currently offering outdoor dining in Chicago. Here are some highlights:

Avli Taverna: 1335 W. Wrightwood Ave.

Beatrix Fulton Market: 834 W Fulton Market

Aba: 302 N. Green St. 3rd Floor

Mesler: 1401 E. 53rd St.

The Duck Inn: 2701 S. Eleanor St.

Theater on the Lake: 2401 N. Lake Shore Dr.

Beatnik on the River: 180 N. Upper Wacker Dr.

BOKA: 1729 N. Halsted St.

Formento's: 925 W. Randolph St.

Siena Tavern: 51 W. Kinzie St.

Wood: 3335 N. Halsted St.

Happy Camper: 1209 N. Wells St.

Tzuco: 720 N. State St.

LuxBar: 18 E. Bellevue Pl.

According to the Chicago Department of Public Health, the following COVID-19 mitigation requirements remain in place regarding dining: