chicago dining

Chicago Rooftops, Patios: Where to Dine Outside in the City

Looking for somewhere to dine outside in Chicago?

The city is known for its foodie scene, filled with plenty of patios and rooftops. But with coronavirus restrictions still in effect as temperatures warm, where can you go?

Get the answer to your most-asked COVID vaccine questions on our mobile NBC 5 Chicago app. Download it here for iOS or Android.

Choose Chicago has offered up a list of places currently offering outdoor dining in Chicago. Here are some highlights:

Local

michigan covid 18 mins ago

Michigan Expands Treatment to Cut Hospitalizations, Deaths

adam toledo 2 hours ago

Video Showing Police Shooting of Adam Toledo to Be Released Thursday, COPA Says

Avli Taverna: 1335 W. Wrightwood Ave.
Beatrix Fulton Market: 834 W Fulton Market
Aba: 302 N. Green St. 3rd Floor
Mesler: 1401 E. 53rd St.
The Duck Inn: 2701 S. Eleanor St.
Theater on the Lake: 2401 N. Lake Shore Dr.
Beatnik on the River: 180 N. Upper Wacker Dr.
BOKA: 1729 N. Halsted St.
Formento's: 925 W. Randolph St.
Siena Tavern: 51 W. Kinzie St.
Wood: 3335 N. Halsted St.
Happy Camper: 1209 N. Wells St.
Tzuco: 720 N. State St.
LuxBar: 18 E. Bellevue Pl.

For the full guide click here.

According to the Chicago Department of Public Health, the following COVID-19 mitigation requirements remain in place regarding dining:

  • Indoor capacity at bars and restaurants limited to lesser of 50% capacity or 50 people per room
  • Six feet of distance must be maintained between parties indoors and outdoors
  • Indoor standing areas remain closed
  • Seating at bars and counters limited to four people per party indoors and outdoors
  • Maximum outdoor table size sits 10 people, with tables at least six feet apart
  • Outdoor social events limited to the lesser of 50% or 100 people

This article tagged under:

chicago diningChicago Coronaviruschicago covidoutdoor diningoutdoor dining chicago
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us