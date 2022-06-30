Chicago Rooftop Bars: Here's Where to Catch a Drink With a View in the City

Chicagoans can take their sips to new heights this summer by visiting rooftop bars to cool down from the heat.

From trendy, themed bars to classy cocktail lounges, rooftops in Chicago allow for a place to enjoy cocktails while taking in the unbeatable views.

Here are 21 rooftops to visit in and around the city:

Cerise Rooftop: 203 N. Wabash Ave, 26th Floor

Illinois' primary Election Day is June 28. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android for the latest voters' guide and results.

Streeterville Social: 455 N. Park Dr.

Z Bar: 108 East Superior

Joy District: 112 W. Hubbard St.

Cindy's Rooftop: 12 South Michigan Ave.

Raised: One W. Wacker Dr.

The J. Parker: 1816 N Clark St.

Utopian Tailgate: 1608 N Wells St.

Kennedy Rooftop: 1551 W. North Ave.

VU Rooftop Bar: 133 E Cermak Rd.

AIRE Rooftop Bar: 100 W. Monroe St.

Aba: 302 N. Green Street, 3rd Floor

Homestead On The Roof: 1924 W. Chicago Ave.

Gibsons Italia: 233 N Canal St.

Tanta: 118 W Grand Ave.

Upstairs at The Gwen: 521 N. Rush St, 5th Floor

Cabra: 200 N Green St.

Devereaux: 1112 N State St, 18th Floor

Offshore Rooftop: 1000 E Grand Ave.

ROOF on the Wit: 201 N State St, 27th Floor