Chicago Rooftop Bar Named Best in the US by Travel Website

Rooftop bars offering spectacular views aren't hard to come by in Chicago. But according to new rankings released by a travel website, one specific bar tops them all.

In fact, the iconic establishment has been deemed the nation's top rooftop bar.

The website Big 7 Travel released its official list of the Top 50 Best Rooftop Bars in the USA on Monday, ranking Cindy's Rooftop as number one. Situated on top of the Chicago Athletic Association Hotel in the Loop, Cindy's features a picturesque terrace that offers panoramic views of Millennium Park, Lake Michigan and much more, according to its website.

Big 7 Travel describes Cindy's as a sky-high bar "you'll keep coming back to," and an establishment "perennially packed with both locals and out-of-towners thanks to its sweeping views..."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The stunning views, however, aren't the only reason it stands out.

The cocktails are "some of the most creative in the city," made with ingredients such as kombucha, according to the website, which said the food is locally-sourced, organic and delicious. Due to its popularity, the window to book a reservation is one month.

While Cindy's took the crown, another Chicago bar also made the top 50 list.

Located on the seventh floor of the Emily Hotel in Fulton Market, Selva was ranked at 34. According to the review website, Selva is inspired by the energy of Mexico by night, "which means you can guarantee a good time."

The drinks "pack a punch too," and there are many options to choose from.

Along with tequilas and mezcal, artisanal Mexican spirits like charanga are available.

Here's the list of the top 10 establishments:

Cindy’s Rooftop – Chicago Red Barber – Denver The Cloudveil – Jackson Hole, Wyoming White Limozeen – Nashville Westlight – New York City POV Rooftop Bar & Restaurant – Washington D.C. 9 Mile Station – Atlanta Z on 23 Rooftop – Houston From the Rooftop – Phoenix El Techo – San Francisco

The complete list of all 50 bars can be found here.