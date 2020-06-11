Chicago Riverwalk to Reopen With Restrictions Friday

The Chicago Riverwalk will reopen to the public Friday morning with notable restrictions, city officials said in an email late Thursday night.

In order to maintain crowd sizes and ensure social distancing, the city of Chicago has created designated hours for recreation and concessions, according to a news release. The Riverwalk will be open from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Those using the space must wear face coverings and maintain social distancing, officials said.

Between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m., those using the Riverwalk will be able to run, jog, walk and bike along the path between Lake Shore Drive and Lake Street.

At 10:00 a.m., the Riverwalk will be closed for cleaning. Starting at 11:00 a.m. through 9:00 p.m. the Riverwalk’s concessions' vendors will be open by reservation only.

In addition to requiring reservations, each establishment will be required to space tables 6 feet part.