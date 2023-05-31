Chicago Ridge Mayor Addresses Cancellation of Popular RidgeFest Due to ‘Safety Concerns'

The mayor of Chicago Ridge gave details behind the decision to cancel this summer's popular RidgeFest, which typically draws thousands of attendees each year, due to "safety concerns."

Mayor Chuck Tokar said the decision was tied to a scene that unfolded at another suburban event in Tinley Park earlier this month.

"The reality is, we don’t need a flash mob of a thousand kids showing up at our event and people getting hurt," Tokar said.

The decision comes in the wake of several high-profile incidents involving large groups of teens gathering in numerous communities, including Tinley Park, where a carnival benefitting military veterans was cut short after more than 400 teens ran through the event as part of a “flash mob” stunt organized on social media.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Organizers of RidgeFest announced late last week that its July festival will be canceled following a "difficult decision" from the village's board.

"We regret to inform you that last night, May 26, the Village Board made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s RidgeFest due to safety concerns," a post on the festival's Facebook page read. "This was not an easy decision to make, but the safety of everyone is and always will be first priority of our town."

RidgeFest was slated to be held July 28-30.

The final day of a carnival in south suburban Tinley Park was canceled on Sunday after safety concerns emerged when a “flash mob” involving hundreds of teens led to a chaotic scene.

The three-day summer festival has been a staple in the Chicago Ridge community for 33 years. Not-for-profit groups and nearby businesses say the decision will cost them a lot of money.

"It’s one of our biggest weekends of the year," said Kathleen McKinney, owner of Jesse’s Tavern.

But McKinney said while the community is disappointed, she understands safety comes first.

"It’s like the world is going crazy, but again, we don’t know what to do right now," she said. "We have to figure this out."

RidgeFest isn't the only summer event canceling plans in wake of the Tinley Park scene.

A church in suburban Evergreen Park last week also canceled its 46th annual carnival, which was set to take place June 15-18.

“After hearing from parishioners and consulting with the Evergreen Park Police Department, the carnival committee met. In the interest of safety, the difficult decision has been made to cancel the carnival this year,” Father Jim Hyland of Most Holy Redeemer Parish said in an email.

Tinley Park also announced security changes for its annual Rib Fest, including things like fencing the festival, adding walk-through metal detectors and implementing bag checks.