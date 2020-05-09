Interstate 294

Chicago Ridge Man Killed in I-294 Crash Near Indian Head Park

file photo of police sirens
Shutterstock

A 50-year-old man was killed in a vehicle crash Saturday morning on Interstate 294 near south suburban Indian Head Park, according to preliminary information from Illinois State police.

About 2:55 a.m. a white semi was stopped on the right shoulder of I-294 south, about a half-mile south of Plainfield Road near Indian Head Park, when a 2017 blue GMC veered off the road and crashed into the rear of the truck, state police said.

The driver of the GMC, a 50-year-old man of Chicago Ridge, was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said.

About 3:40 a.m. all lanes of I-294 south were closed for an investigation, but were reopened by 7:15 a.m., state police said.

