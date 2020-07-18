Chicago Ridge Mall Closed for Remainder of Saturday After Food Court Fight

Chicago Ridge Mall abruptly closed Saturday afternoon after a fight broke out in the mall's food court, according to police.
In a message posted to its Facebook page at around 4:45 p.m., the Chicago Ridge Police Department said a fight involving multiple juveniles took place.
No shots were fired during the incident, contrary to some reports, police stated.
The mall was closed for the rest of the day as a precautionary measure. Police also want to remind shoppers to be aware of their surroundings and to "say something if you see something."