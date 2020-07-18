Chicago Ridge Mall Closed for Remainder of Saturday After Food Court Fight

Chicago Ridge Mall abruptly closed Saturday afternoon after a fight broke out in the mall's food court, according to police.

In a message posted to its Facebook page at around 4:45 p.m., the Chicago Ridge Police Department said a fight involving multiple juveniles took place.

CHICAGO RIDGE MALL INCIDENT - Chicago Ridge Police Officers were called to the mall reference a disturbance. Officers... Posted by Chicago Ridge Police Department on Saturday, July 18, 2020

No shots were fired during the incident, contrary to some reports, police stated.

The mall was closed for the rest of the day as a precautionary measure. Police also want to remind shoppers to be aware of their surroundings and to "say something if you see something."