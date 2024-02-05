Chicago

Chicago reveals winners of snowplow naming contest

Each of the six winning names will be installed on a designated plow in the coming weeks

By Kiersten Riedford

Skilling It, CTRL-SALT-DELETE and Bad, Bad Leroy Plow were three of the six names chosen to represent the newest plows on the streets of Chicago.

The Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation’s second annual “You Name a Snowplow” contest’s winners were announced on Monday after 10,000 voter responses were submitted, according to the city.

Friday was the last day to vote for the 50 finalist names for the newest city snowplows. Chicago residents were able to select up to six names.

The six options that received the most votes are: 

  1. Skilling It
  2. CTRL-SALT-DELETE 
  3. Casimir Plowaski
  4. Ernie Snowbanks
  5. Mies van der Snow
  6. Bad, Bad Leroy Plow

“We are so appreciative of the many Chicagoans who submitted their creative and entertaining snowplow names, many of which reflect the Chicago pride we know so well,” DSS Commissioner Cole Stallard said in a press release. “We enjoyed managing this contest again in 2024 and tallying up the thousands of voting responses we received for the 50 finalists.” 

Those who submitted the winning names will receive the opportunity to take a photo with their snowplow and receive city merchandise.

The winning names will be installed on designated vehicles in each of the city's six plow districts the next few weeks.

To read more about Chicago’s snowplows and how to track them, click here.

