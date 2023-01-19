Chicago Restaurant Week Starts Friday: Here's What You Need to Know

Chicago is gearing up for its 16th annual restaurant week, which starts on Friday.

More than 300 restaurants citywide are participating this year, representing 34 Chicago neighborhoods, along with 37 suburban restaurants. It offers the chance for residents and others to explore different Chicago neighborhoods and sample the best culinary inventions the city has to offer.

But it can also be quite expansive, so we're here to break it down for you.

What Is Chicago Restaurant Week?

Chicago restaurant week is a 17-consecutive day promotional deal where participating establishments will offer curated prix fixe menus with prices set at $25 for brunch or lunch, and $42 or $59 for dinner. This price excludes beverages, tax and gratuity.

When Is It?

Restaurant week will run from Jan. 20 to Feb. 5.

The event kicks off with the First Bites Bash from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the Field Museum. Chicago Chef Darnell Reed of Luella’s Southern Kitchen will serve as the Host Chef for the party. Guests will have the chance to indulge in exclusive tasting portions from more than 50 restaurants showcasing their Chicago Restaurant Week menus.

"A portion of the proceeds will benefit Kitchen Possible, a local organization that strives to build empowered mindsets in children through cooking, and the James Beard Foundation Scholarship Program, which supports a local Chicago-based student pursuing a culinary career path," Choose Chicago explains.

Tickets are now sold out, but information can be found on Eventbrite.

How Do I Find Out Who's Participating?

With hundreds of restaurants participating, it can be hard to determine who's taking part in restaurant week. Thankfully, Choose Chicago has a list of all eateries who plan on offering restaurant week deals. It can be found here.