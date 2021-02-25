Chicago Restaurant Week Returns in March With Focus on Helping Businesses

Chicago Restaurant Week returns for its 14th year in March with more than 265 restaurants offering multi-course meals -- this year, for delivery, dine-in or carryout.

To support businesses that continue to financially struggle during the coronavirus pandemic, this year's Chicago Restaurant Week was expanded to include Chicago-area restaurants regardless of dine-in capabilities. Prices also have been adjusted "to augment revenue generation" for restaurants.

"Now more than ever, it is crucial to support our local restaurants as they are a big part of our industry and city’s economic recovery," said Glenn Eden, board chair of Choose Chicago. "I encourage everyone to get out there and experience the dining capital of the U.S. – try a new cuisine, visit a new neighborhood, embrace the richness of Chicago’s culinary diversity.”

Table reservations and menus are now available online from restaurants in 34 Chicago neighborhoods and 33 suburbs, including 78 recently opened and established spots making their Chicago Restaurant Week debut.

The event lasts 17 days, from Friday, March 19, to Sunday, April 4. Curated prix fixe menus range from $25 for brunch and lunch to $39 and/or $55 for dinner, excluding beverages, tax, gratuity and delivery.

“Chicago Restaurant Week comes at an opportune time,” said Sam Toia, president and CEO of the Illinois Restaurant Association. “The restaurant industry has faced unprecedented trials over the past 12 months, and operators are ready to safely serve their regulars and new diners eager to expand their culinary horizons."

Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits is encouraging restaurants to offer wine and spirits pairings on prix fixe menus as part of a special campaign in partnership with the Illinois Restaurant Association Educational Foundation (IRAEF) Restaurant Employee Relief Fund. The campaign aims to add money to one-time, cash grants for hospitality workers.