Chicago Restaurant Week: Reddit User Creates Public Spreadsheet of Best Deals

Chicago Restaurant Week is in full swing, but how can you tell which deals are really worth it?

For the fourth year in a row, a Reddit user created a public Chicago Restaurant Week guide on Google Sheets with their calculations of the best deals across the city.

Here's the list.

This is how the user said to read the Restaurant Week guide:

MIN = The value of the RW menu if you choose the lowest-value options in each course
MAX = The value of the RW menu if you choose the highest-value options in each course

"If there is a specific combination of dishes that generate good value, I call those out in the notes column," the user wrote in the post. "If there is a hyphen in the MIN/MAX column, it usually means the RW menu has items that aren't regularly offered."

The user said highlights include deals at Black Barrel Tavern, Port and Park, La Josie, Gene & Georgetti, Lure Fishbar, Rosebud, The Kitchen American Bistro, The Publican, GT Prime and Duck Duck Goat.

During the 17-day event, diners can savor dishes on special prix fixe menus from selected restaurants throughout Chicago and surrounding suburbs, according to Choose Chicago.

The multi-course meals will be $25 for brunch or lunch and $39 or $55 for dinner. The price does not include beverages, tax and gratuity.

Similar to last year, diners can participate in Chicago Restaurant Week through dine-in, takeout or delivery. A reservation is not required, although they are encouraged.

The event will run Friday through April 10.

Here's a list of some participating restaurants:

  • Dear Margaret
  • Coda di Volpe
  • ALTHEA
  • Chez Moi
  • Cindy's
  • Avli
  • Acanto Restaurant + Wine Bar
  • Beatrix
  • Drew's on Halsted
  • City Cruises anchored by Hornblower
  • Chikatana
  • Duck Duck Goat
  • Bar Siena
  • BITES
  • Cabra
  • BOKA Restaurant
  • Azul
  • Boqueria
  • Carnivale
  • Carmine's
  • Aba
  • Cira
  • Bloom
  • City Winery
  • Cafe Ba-Ba-Reeba!
  • Barrio
  • Antico Posto
  • Avec
  • La Josie
  • Il Porcellino
  • Hub 51
  • Enso Sushi & Bar
  • Friends Sushi
  • Lou Malnati's Pizzeria
  • Lure Fishbar
  • Gemini
  • Ema
  • Luxbar
  • Osteria Via Stato
  • Mercadito
  • Roka Akor Steak and Sushi
  • Piccolo Sogno
  • Pizzeria Portofino
  • Sushi-san
  • TAO
  • Union Sushi and Barbeque Bar
  • The Loyalist
  • The Publican
  • Tuco and Blondie
  • Sunda New Asian Restaurant
  • Sushi Dokku

For the full list of participating restaurants, locations and pricing, click here.

Chicago Restaurant Week
