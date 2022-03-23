Chicago Restaurant Week

Chicago Restaurant Week Kicks Off Friday With 17 Days of Delicious Deals

Chicago Restaurant Week returns Friday for its 15th annual event, showcasing hundreds of the city's iconic culinary experiences.

During the 17-day event, diners can savor dishes on special prix fixe menus from selected restaurants throughout Chicago and surrounding suburbs, according to Choose Chicago.

The multi-course meals will be $25 for brunch or lunch and $39 or $55 for dinner. The price does not include beverages, tax and gratuity.

Similar to last year, diners can participate in Chicago Restaurant Week through dine-in, takeout or delivery. A reservation is not required, although they are encouraged.

The event will run Friday through April 10.

Here's a list of some participating restaurants:

  • Dear Margaret
  • Coda di Volpe
  • ALTHEA
  • Chez Moi
  • Cindy's
  • Avli
  • Acanto Restaurant + Wine Bar
  • Beatrix
  • Drew's on Halsted
  • City Cruises anchored by Hornblower
  • Chikatana
  • Duck Duck Goat
  • Bar Siena
  • BITES
  • Cabra
  • BOKA Restaurant
  • Azul
  • Boqueria
  • Carnivale
  • Carmine's
  • Aba
  • Cira
  • Bloom
  • City Winery
  • Cafe Ba-Ba-Reeba!
  • Barrio
  • Antico Posto
  • Avec
  • La Josie
  • Il Porcellino
  • Hub 51
  • Enso Sushi & Bar
  • Friends Sushi
  • Lou Malnati's Pizzeria
  • Lure Fishbar
  • Gemini
  • Ema
  • Luxbar
  • Osteria Via Stato
  • Mercadito
  • Roka Akor Steak and Sushi
  • Piccolo Sogno
  • Pizzeria Portofino
  • Sushi-san
  • TAO
  • Union Sushi and Barbeque Bar
  • The Loyalist
  • The Publican
  • Tuco and Blondie
  • Sunda New Asian Restaurant
  • Sushi Dokku

For the full list of participating restaurants, locations and pricing, click here.

