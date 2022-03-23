Chicago Restaurant Week Kicks Off Friday With 17 Days of Delicious Deals

Chicago Restaurant Week returns Friday for its 15th annual event, showcasing hundreds of the city's iconic culinary experiences.

During the 17-day event, diners can savor dishes on special prix fixe menus from selected restaurants throughout Chicago and surrounding suburbs, according to Choose Chicago.

The multi-course meals will be $25 for brunch or lunch and $39 or $55 for dinner. The price does not include beverages, tax and gratuity.

Similar to last year, diners can participate in Chicago Restaurant Week through dine-in, takeout or delivery. A reservation is not required, although they are encouraged.

The event will run Friday through April 10.

Here's a list of some participating restaurants:

Dear Margaret

Coda di Volpe

ALTHEA

Chez Moi

Cindy's

Avli

Acanto Restaurant + Wine Bar

Beatrix

Drew's on Halsted

City Cruises anchored by Hornblower

Chikatana

Duck Duck Goat

Bar Siena

BITES

Cabra

BOKA Restaurant

Azul

Boqueria

Carnivale

Carmine's

Aba

Cira

Bloom

City Winery

Cafe Ba-Ba-Reeba!

Barrio

Antico Posto

Avec

La Josie

Il Porcellino

Hub 51

Enso Sushi & Bar

Friends Sushi

Lou Malnati's Pizzeria

Lure Fishbar

Gemini

Ema

Luxbar

Osteria Via Stato

Mercadito

Roka Akor Steak and Sushi

Piccolo Sogno

Pizzeria Portofino

Sushi-san

TAO

Union Sushi and Barbeque Bar

The Loyalist

The Publican

Tuco and Blondie

Sunda New Asian Restaurant

Sushi Dokku

For the full list of participating restaurants, locations and pricing, click here.