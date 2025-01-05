Chicago Restaurant Week 2025 dates, participating restaurants and more

Chicago food enthusiasts, listen up.

The annual celebration of the city's dining scene, Chicago Restaurant Week, is just around the corner.

The 17-day event, billed as one of the most anticipated culinary events of the year, begins Jan. 24 and runs through Feb. 9, according to Choose Chicago. Visitors will be able to explore a wide variety of cuisines by dining at any of the 470 participating restaurants across the city and suburbs.

Restaurants will offer prix fixe menus, with prices set at $30 for brunch and lunch and $45 or $60 for dinner.

While reservations aren't required, organizers do encourage them.

A list of participating restaurants and menus can be found here.