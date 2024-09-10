Chicago Restaurants

Chicago ramen spot named to Bon Appetit's '20 Best New Restaurants' for 2024

Reservations at the Logan Square restaurant can be hard to come by

File photo

A Chicago ramen spot was just named one of the "20 Best New Restaurants of 2024" from Bon Appetit Magazine.

The new ranking was based on visits and research by editors over the course of six months, the list said, spanning restaurants from Columbus, Ohio; to Lockhart, Texas to Denver, Colorado.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

"Whether we were immersed in a rack of ribs inspired by Flamin’ Hot Cheetos or a “Progressive Mexican” tasting menu informed by a chef’s travels, we found teams working together in exciting ways," editors wrote.

The final list includes 20 restaurants in cities across15 states: Columbus, Ohio; Chicago, Illinois, Portland, Oregon (two restaurants); Los Angeles, Oakland and San Francisco, California; Washington D.C.; Lockhart, Texas; Charleston, South Carolina (two restaurants); New York, New York; New Orleans, Louisiana; Nashville, Tennessee; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (two restaurants), Minneapolis, Minnesota; Denver, Colorado, Seattle, Washington and Miami, Florida.

The one Illinois restaurant to make that list was Akahoshi Ramen, located at 2340 N. California Ave. in Chicago's Logan Square. According to editors, the restaurant's owner was once known on Reddit as "Ramen Lord."

"He spent over a decade posting about broth and noodles in the forum r/ramen, where he helped to cultivate a community of more than 1 million devoted enthusiasts," Kate Kassin of Bon Appetite wrote. "At Akahoshi, he’s mastered his craft and found a home for his precision and finesse (To ensure his broth has the ideal viscosity, for instance, he employs a device called a refractometer).

Reservations at the restaurant, which opened in 2023, can be difficult to come by. According to the website, every Monday at 12 p.m. CT, a week of reservations is released, for dates five weeks in advance, with a "large number of walk-ins each day."

Local

Bartlett 21 mins ago

Several schools in Bartlett placed under ‘secure building' status after threat

Indiana 43 mins ago

Indiana police officer won't survive after Iroquois County shooting

"On average, half of the restaurant is dedicated to walk-ins," the restaurant's website said. "It is typically easiest to walk-in during weekdays from 5-7pm, where we usually have immediate availability."

Reservations must be booked through OpenTable, the website added.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

The full list from Bon Appetit can be found here.

This article tagged under:

Chicago Restaurants
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us