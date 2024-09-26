Chicago restaurant named one of the country's best by New York Times

A Chicago steakhouse known for its Spanish Asador-style menu was named as one of the best restaurants in the country by the New York Times in a recent list.

Asador Bastian, located in the city's River North neighborhood, is no stranger to accolades of this level, previously landing in the top 15 on the 2024 World's Best steakhouses list.

In addition to world-renowned steaks with an unmistakable Basque influence, the menu was also highlighted by critics for its inclusion of dishes such as churros topped with caviar and bone marrow potato puree.

The restaurant offers seafood dishes as well, such as bluefin tuna carpaccio and a grilled turbot dish with lemon and parsley.

Though Asador Bastian was the lone Chicago and Illinois restaurant to be honored in the New York Times ranking, multiple other Midwest restaurants made the cut as well.

Noori Pocha, a gastropub in the Detroit suburb of Clawson, Michigan made the list, as did two Minneapolis restaurants; Mexican eatery Oro by Nixta and Hmong establishment Vinai.

The lone other Midwest representative was Cincinnati's The Aperture, a Mediterranean restaurant with offerings ranging from cod tempura to short rib pastrami.

More information on the restaurants honored in this year's New York Times ranking can be found here.