Chicago Residents Can Name a Snowplow for the City. Here's How

Chicago is on the lookout for a bundle of names that will give character to its snowplows throughout the season.

Dubbed "You Name a Snowplow," the new contest invites city residents to use their "ingenuity and imagination" to offer up names for six machines, one for each of Chicago's snow districts.

Those looking to participate can toss one name, which must be less than 50 characters, into the pool for consideration on the city's website.

Submissions will be accepted until the city reels in 20,000 potential names, or Jan. 6, 2023, whichever comes first.

The city's Department of Streets and Sanitation staff will select 50 finalists, and residents can vote for their favorites from Jan. 15-31, 2023.

The six names with the most votes will then be featured on the snowplows. Residents will be able to view the named snowplows, along with the city’s full snow fleet, in real-time through the plow tracker.

“Chicago knows snow, and we count on our snowplows and their drivers to be here for us every winter making sure the roads are safe and passable for motorists, emergency vehicles and public transportation,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who is running for re-election next year, said in a statement released Friday. “I’m thrilled to begin this fun and exciting naming process for our vitally important fleet of snow vehicles.”