Chicago reigns as ‘America's Rattiest City' for 10th straight year

Chicago’s decade-long stint atop the rankings of America’s Rattiest Cities remains intact according to new research released by Orkin.

The company unveiled its Rattiest Cities in America this week, and once again Chicago reigns supreme.

According to the company, Chicago’s “infrastructure and environment” are appealing to rats, along with the prevalence of alleys, which allow rodents plenty of hiding places and plenty of garbage that they can eat.

Orkin says there are plenty of reasons why rat populations need to be managed, including structural and sanitary problems that they can help cause.

“Rodents can cause a lot of structural problems for property owners,” said John Kane, Orkin National Accounts Entomologist & Quality Manager, in a statement. “They can get in around piping and even chew through walls. These tiny culprits tend to chew through wiring, which poses an increased risk of fires.”

The rankings were compiled by tracking new residential rodent treatments from Sept. 2023 to Aug. 2024, according to the company.

Los Angeles and New York maintained the second and third spots on the ranking, which they have occupied since 2017, according to Orkin. Indianapolis was Indiana’s rattiest city, ranking at No. 15, while Champaign also cracked the top-50 at No. 44.

The full list can be found on Orkin’s website.