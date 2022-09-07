Chicago Receives Another Group of Migrants from Texas

Another bus of asylum-seeking migrants from Texas arrived in Chicago Wednesday, continuing a practice from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott that has sent migrants arriving in Texas to Washington, D.C., New York City and Chicago.

City officials said they are in communication with community organizations as well as state and county officials to provide emergency shelter and connection to necessary services.

Under Chicago’s “Welcoming City Ordinance,” officials will not ask about immigration status, nor will it disclose that information to federal authorities. Services will not be denied based on immigration status, according to a document published by the city.

The first group of migrants from Texas arrived in Chicago on Aug. 31 after Gov. Abbott had already sent hundreds of migrants to both Washington, D.C. and New York City.

As Mayor Lori Lightfoot anticipates that Texas will continue to send more individuals to Chicago, she said the city is committed to providing support and resources with help from the state and federal government.

Lightfoot’s office says that city agencies are working to put together temporary “shelter and support solutions,” and said that they are eager to help “families who are seeking a better future away from harm and violence in their home countries.”

City officials have set up a website with more information for those wishing to help the arriving migrants. A list of supplies that are needed the most can be found here.