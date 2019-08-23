This Is What the Condos Inside Tribune Tower Will Look Like – And How Much They’ll Cost

Chicago’s iconic Tribune Tower will soon be luxury condominiums – and now we know what they will look like, and how much they'll cost.

Tribune Tower Residences
Tribune Tower Residences will feature 162 condos with 56 different floor plans.
Tribune Tower Residences
The units will range from $700,000 to more than $7 million, developers said, noting the designs are “sparing no luxurious detail.”
Tribune Tower Residences
The renovated Tribune Tower presents a unique opportunity for buyers to enjoy the benefit of living in a historic icon in the most coveted location in Chicago, while offering incredible amenities that luxury buyers have come to expect,” Lee Golub, principal and executive vice president of Golub & Company said in a statement.
Tribune Tower Residences
“It is a once in a lifetime opportunity to live in a one-of-a-kind building with an amazing historic pedigree. This will never come about again.”
Tribune Tower Residences
Tribune Tower Residences
Among the amenities included will be a luxury spa area, a fitness center, indoor pool, driving range simulator, meeting rooms and more.
Tribune Tower Residences
Tribune Tower Residences
A private courtyard will offer a “residential outdoor oasis,” featuring grilling stations and a sun deck, developers said.
There will also be a restaurant on the 25th floor called Crown Amenity.
