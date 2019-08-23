This Is What the Condos Inside Tribune Tower Will Look Like – And How Much They’ll Cost

Chicago’s iconic Tribune Tower will soon be luxury condominiums – and now we know what they will look like, and how much they'll cost. 15 photos 1/15 Tribune Tower Residences Tribune Tower Residences will feature 162 condos with 56 different floor plans. 2/15 Tribune Tower Residences The units will range from $700,000 to more than $7 million, developers said, noting the designs are “sparing no luxurious detail.” 3/15 Tribune Tower Residences The renovated Tribune Tower presents a unique opportunity for buyers to enjoy the benefit of living in a historic icon in the most coveted location in Chicago, while offering incredible amenities that luxury buyers have come to expect,” Lee Golub, principal and executive vice president of Golub & Company said in a statement. 4/15 Tribune Tower Residences “It is a once in a lifetime opportunity to live in a one-of-a-kind building with an amazing historic pedigree. This will never come about again.” 5/15 Tribune Tower Residences 6/15 Tribune Tower Residences 7/15 Tribune Tower Residences 8/15 Los Angeles Football Club 9/15 Tribune Tower Residences 10/15 Adam Pantozzi/Bernstein Associates Among the amenities included will be a luxury spa area, a fitness center, indoor pool, driving range simulator, meeting rooms and more. 11/15 Tribune Tower Residences 12/15 Tribune Tower Residences A private courtyard will offer a “residential outdoor oasis,” featuring grilling stations and a sun deck, developers said. 13/15 Wanderlust Festival There will also be a restaurant on the 25th floor called Crown Amenity. 14/15 Adam Pantozzi/Bernstein Associates 15/15 Adam Pantozzi/Bernstein Associates

