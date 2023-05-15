These Are Some of the Most Expensive Homes For Sale in the Midwest

Luxury living can look very different in more ways than one depending on which state you live in.

From the price to the décor to the style of home, there are some significant differences across some of the most expensive listings in the Midwest.

Here's a look at some of the listings that take window shopping to an entirely new level.

Illinois

A massive mansion in Lincoln Park often regarded as the most luxurious home on the Chicago real estate market is once again up for sale, now just over $15 million cheaper than it was when previously listed in February 2020.

The home at 1932 N. Burling St. is "the most prestigious home on the Chicago real estate market today," according to its listing. It boats six bedrooms and 11 bathrooms in 25,000 square feet of space, which spans more than eight city blocks.

Indiana

At an even higher price than Illinois' $30 million sprawling Lincoln Park mansion, is one of the most expensive properties in the entire Midwest -- located in Santa Claus, Indiana.

The southwest Indiana property sits on 550 acres and is listed for just under $48 million, a record-breaking price.

"Prepare to be captivated by the natural beauty and tranquility of this 30-year-project masterpiece," the listing states. "With lush landscaping, a majestic log home, luxurious guest quarters, entertainment and recreational facilities, this exquisite country estate comprises the ultimate combination of amenities."

Credit: Key Associates Signature Realty

The inside features unique spaces like a full diner, tennis courts and more - along with 14 bedrooms and 18 bathrooms.

The next highest listing in Indiana is more than half the price, listed at $20.5 million for a 915-acre farm.

Wisconsin

Among the lower end of the luxury listings sits an $11.5 million Wisconsin home with 10,000 square feet of space, featuring five bathrooms and five bedrooms.

The Burlington property, located at 2640 S. Road, comes with 350 acres, a lakefront view, a massive crystal chandelier and more, sitting just east of Lake Geneva.

Michigan

Up in northern Michigan sits an $18 million mansion on Walloon Lake.

Located at 850 W Bear River Rd. in Petoskey, is a "custom craftsman style post and beam built home" described in its listing as "one-of-a-kind."

With four bedrooms, seven bathrooms and more than 14,000 square feet, the home offers things like a fitness room, sauna, media room, golf simulator and more.

"This home is truly one of Walloon Lake's most exquisite properties ever offered," the listing states.

