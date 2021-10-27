See Inside: ‘Windy City Rehab' Star Sells Bucktown Home for $2.14M

The star of HGTV's "Windy City Rehab," Alison Victoria Gramenos, has sold her Bucktown home for $2.145 million more than a year after it was first listed.

According to real estate agent Vincent Anzalone, the property's sale marks the "highest price for a standard lot in Bucktown in over seven years."

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The home was first listed last fall for just under $2.3M. That price was dropped in December to just below $2.2M.

According to its listing, the five-bedroom home features a custom fireplace brought in from Paris, a "true chef's kitchen" with a coffee bar, a rooftop deck with skyline views and more.

"Every consideration was taken with this property," the listing states.

Positive Image/Positive Image/@vincent_anzalone

Positive Image/Positive Image/@vincent_anzalone

Positive Image/Positive Image/@vincent_anzalone

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Victoria Gramenos purchased a home at the same address in 2016 for $660,000 and built a new house on the land in 2018.

But the property briefly became part of a legal battle the HGTV star has been a part of, the Sun-Times reported.

Gramenos and her show "Windy City Rehab" have been at the center of some controversy amid legal problems with previous clients and permitting problems that spelled trouble for the designer in her hometown.

A Chicago couple who filed suit against the stars of the hit show. sought to block the sale of the property, but that sale was reportedly denied.

James and Anna Morrissey purchased a luxury home spotlighted on the first season of "Windy City Rehab," but later alleged a series of problems with the $1.36 million property.

Their lawsuit named Gramenos, who also goes by Alison Victoria, along with her co-star Donovan Eckhardt and his company Greymark Development Group in 2019 in Cook County Circuit Court.

Positive Image/Positive Image/@vincent_anzalone

Positive Image/Positive Image/@vincent_anzalone

Positive Image/Positive Image/@vincent_anzalone

Positive Image/Positive Image/@vincent_anzalone