A "unique and showstopping" all cement home has been listed in Poplar Grove, Illinois for $170,000.

According to its listing, the property was handcrafted by the owner "with love and care." The three-bedroom, two-bathroom home is "very green and energy efficient" and sits in the Candlewick Lake community, which offers amenities like boating, a recreation center and a nine-hole golf course, the listing states.

Take a peak inside below.