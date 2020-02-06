See Inside: ‘Friends’ Star’s Chicago Condo Sells for $965,000

“Friends” star David Schwimmer has reportedly sold his Near West Side Chicago home for $975,000.  

The property, a seven-story building that was converted to lofts in the 1990s, had been listed on the market for nearly $1.15 million, but recently sold for less.

The buyer was not listed, but the Chicago Tribune reports the property belonged to the popular actor who graduated from Northwestern University and co-founded Chicago’s Lookingglass Theatre Company.

The Tribune reports Schwimmer paid $425,000 in cash for the home in 1998.  

According to the listing, the unit features 11-foot ceilings, oversized window walls, hand-blown glass light fixtures and more.

14 photos
1/14
VHT
2/14
VHT
3/14
VHT
4/14
VHT
5/14
VHT
6/14
VHT
7/14
VHT
8/14
VHT
9/14
VHT
10/14
VHT
11/14
VHT
12/14
VHT
13/14
VHT
14/14
VHT

This article tagged under:

Near West SideFriendsDavid Schwimmercondo

More Photo Galleries

Go Inside C & T Garage
Go Inside C & T Garage
Super Bowl LIV in Pictures
Super Bowl LIV in Pictures
2020 Super Bowl Halftime in Pictures
2020 Super Bowl Halftime in Pictures
Selena Gomez’s Former Mansion Goes Back on the Market for $6.6M
Selena Gomez’s Former Mansion Goes Back on the Market for $6.6M
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us