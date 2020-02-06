See Inside: ‘Friends’ Star’s Chicago Condo Sells for $965,000
“Friends” star David Schwimmer has reportedly sold his Near West Side Chicago home for $975,000.
The property, a seven-story building that was converted to lofts in the 1990s, had been listed on the market for nearly $1.15 million, but recently sold for less.
The buyer was not listed, but the Chicago Tribune reports the property belonged to the popular actor who graduated from Northwestern University and co-founded Chicago’s Lookingglass Theatre Company.
The Tribune reports Schwimmer paid $425,000 in cash for the home in 1998.
According to the listing, the unit features 11-foot ceilings, oversized window walls, hand-blown glass light fixtures and more.
