See Inside Deerfield ‘Pie House’ On Market for $270K

Known as the "pie house" in Deerfield, this suburban Chicago home for sale may appear narrow, but the listing agent says it's "larger than appears."

The home features more than 1,600 square feet of living space, according to the listing, including a finished basement, two bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms and an open floor plan on the main level.

Touted as an alternative to a condo or townhouse, the listing agent says the home would be "perfect for an investment property, first-time home owner or empty-nester looking to downsize."

The property at 970 Chestnut St. is listed at $269,900.

