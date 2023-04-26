Real Estate

See Inside a Home For Sale Just Steps From Wrigley Field on Chicago's North Side

The six-bedroom, 3,000-square-foot home in the 1100 block of West Addison, has already seen a large price drop, but that doesn't mean it doesn't come with a hefty price tag

NBC Universal, Inc.

Ever wanted to live just steps away from your favorite ballpark?

That's now an option for Cubs fans as a home situated just 300 feet from the iconic Wrigley Field has officially hit the market.

The six-bedroom, 3,000-square-foot home in the 1100 block of West Addison, has already seen a large price drop of $100,000, but that doesn't mean it doesn't come with a hefty price tag.

Currently listed at $1.1 million the house is being sold as-is and is described as a "great investment" with an "unbeatable lot" and the potential for "huge income for years."

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

"Unbeatable location right behind the Zachary Hotel which faces Wrigley Field on Clark St.," the listing states.

The two-flat home consists of two separate units, one with three bedrooms and one bathroom and a second with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. It also features a basement with a washer and dryer and a partial bathroom.

See inside below:

Home Located Just 300 Feet From Chicago's Wrigley Field Listed for Sale

Housing Apr 25

Mortgage Fees on Home Loans Backed by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac Set to Rise for Some

Apr 21

NHL Legend Chris Chelios Is Selling Malibu Home for $75 Million

This article tagged under:

Real Estate
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us