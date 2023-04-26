See Inside a Home For Sale Just Steps From Wrigley Field on Chicago's North Side

Ever wanted to live just steps away from your favorite ballpark?

That's now an option for Cubs fans as a home situated just 300 feet from the iconic Wrigley Field has officially hit the market.

The six-bedroom, 3,000-square-foot home in the 1100 block of West Addison, has already seen a large price drop of $100,000, but that doesn't mean it doesn't come with a hefty price tag.

Currently listed at $1.1 million the house is being sold as-is and is described as a "great investment" with an "unbeatable lot" and the potential for "huge income for years."

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

"Unbeatable location right behind the Zachary Hotel which faces Wrigley Field on Clark St.," the listing states.

The two-flat home consists of two separate units, one with three bedrooms and one bathroom and a second with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. It also features a basement with a washer and dryer and a partial bathroom.

See inside below:

Home Located Just 300 Feet From Chicago's Wrigley Field Listed for Sale