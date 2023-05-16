A massive home, referred to as "one of the most significant listings in the history of the state of Indiana," has officially hit the market -- for a limited time -- with a whopping price tag of $48 million, one of the most expensive in the Midwest.

Known as the Big Tree Farm Estate in Santa Claus, Indiana, the 550-acre property, featuring a log cabin home, guest houses, a garden amphitheater, a full diner, a car museum and more, is described as "once in a lifetime" and "one of the most unique properties you will ever visit."

The property sits between Lincoln Boyhood National Memorial Park and the Holiday World & Splashin Safar amusement park, in a "charming Christmas town" that garners more than one million visitors a year, according to a press release on the listing. The property itself was a 30-year project "designed for family and ready to enjoy."

So what does it include?

According to the home's website, the property features four main areas: the grounds, the main residence, the guest quarters and the outbuildings.

Outside, the property includes 3.5 miles of paved trails, which make their way through botanical gardens and waterfalls and feature bronze sculptures by "world-renowned artists."

There's a "pool pavilion," which includes a resort-style pool, an outdoor bar, a catering kitchen, air conditioned bathrooms and cabanas.

What's more, the property also holds eight different lakes, a garden amphitheater, a shooting range, a tennis court and more.

When it comes to the three-story log home on the property, the owners said they mirrored the building after lodges in the Grand Canyon and Yosemite National Parks.

The six-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bathroom home offers floor-to-ceiling windows, a three-story fireplace, timber ceilings, walk-out patios, wrap-around porches and decks and even a miniature log cabin playhouse for children.

For guests, there is a six-bedroom, six-and-a-half-bath building known as "The Stables," with each suite named after Kentucky Derby winners.

Then there are the outbuildings, including an entertainment facility equipped for hosting up to 600 guests and a stage that has featured performances by Kris Kristofferson, Alabama, Charley Pride and other performers.

There is also a full 1950's diner and a classic car museum that at one point held up to 250 cars.

But even with all the bells and whistles, owner Ed Ewing said in a recent interview the thing he loves most about the property is "peace."

"I have seen this property created over my lifetime," said listing agent Kara Hinshaw. "It's special to me, like our magical town, and the millions of visitors it brings to the area each year. Mr. Ewing has created a masterpiece that feels like a health spa or resort. This is one of the most beautiful and unique properties you will ever visit. It's amazing, world class and one-of-a-kind."

See inside below.

