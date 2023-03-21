A Michigan real estate listing is going viral after images revealed that the home's unassuming exterior gives way to an unexpected transformation inside.

The Ann Arbor listing describes the "well-curated and imaginatively decorated retreat" as a so-called "Barbie dream condo."

Enter the front door, and viewers are met with a "Scarface-inspired" living room full of leopard print furniture, bright red walls and ornate finishes that mark only the start of the journey that's in store.

Moving the Mitten RE Group Inc. Credit: Moving the Mitten RE Group Inc.

Additional rooms include a dining room with pink pillows, walls covered in vintage-looking mirrors and photos, a heart-filled bathroom, a themed bedroom and a possible studio -- all of which is pink. But what's arguably the most surprising is the entirely pink kitchen, equipped with pink walls and cabinets, a pink fridge and more.

"Pink Pink PINK custom kitchen complete with granite countertops, pink-hued Travertine tile, breakfast island, Barbie-inspired appliance package," the listing from Moving the Mitten RE Group Inc. states.

Riddled with references to "Barbie and Ken," the listing says the home includes a man cave and could even be the perfect place for a future influencer.

"Because Barbie and Ken are always a little glam, the full finished basement features a hair and makeup studio perfect for a stylist, artist or influencer," it reads.

The more than 1,200-square-foot space is listed for $315,000. It has already garnered a ton of attention on social media after being featured in the popular Instagram page Zillow Gone Wild.

Would you buy it? See the complete inside below:

