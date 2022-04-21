NOTE: NBC's Chicago Today has an exclusive sneak peek inside the mansion, which will air at 11:30 a.m. Monday. Tune in live on NBC 5 or check back here for more.

An historic 16,000-square-foot Chicago mansion originally built in 1917 for a Titanic survivor will open to the public next month following a years-long restoration project.

Known as Adler on the Park, the mansion, located at 2700 N. Lakeview Ave., will begin hosting tours starting May 1, with special ticketed events being held each weekend through the month of May.

The tours will include a look inside 40 "uniquely-decorated" rooms, each designed by different Chicago interior designers, as the home was remodeled for residential use for the first time since 1946.

“It has been an exciting and fulfilling project to bring this home back to the residential market after so many years,” Leigh-Anne Kazma, Adler on the Park Showcase House organizer, said in a statement. “Adler on the Park is a historic treasure within Lincoln Park and Chicago. We are thrilled to be able to celebrate this new chapter for the home during the house tours, and hope that potential buyers will have the opportunity to see all the amenities and comfort that this home can offer.”

The property was first declared an historic landmark in 2016 and was split into two "luxury residencies that feature many of the original details and character of the home, juxtaposed against contemporary updates, to create a space that is both modern and historical," organizers said.

Those looking to take a tour of the space can do so each Saturday and Sunday in May between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., including on Memorial Day, though showings will end at 2 p.m. A ticketed VIP preview party is also slated to be held on April 28, 2022.

Details on the home and how to purchase tickets can be found here.