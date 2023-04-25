Real Estate

Home Located Just 300 Feet From Chicago's Wrigley Field Listed for Sale

The six-bedroom, 3,000-square-foot home in the 1100 block of West Addison, was listed for $1.1 million

ConsumerEquity

A home located just steps from Wrigley Field has officially hit the market in Chicago.

The six-bedroom, 3,000-square-foot home in the 1100 block of West Addison, was listed for $1.1 million.

"Unbeatable location right behind the Zachary Hotel which faces Wrigley Field on Clark St.," the listing states.

The two-flat home consists of two separate units, one with three bedrooms and one bathroom and a second with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. It also features a basement with a washer and dryer and a partial bathroom.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

The home, which is being sold as-is, is described as a "great investment" with an "unbeatable lot" and the potential for "huge income for years."

The price has also seen a drop of $100,000 since it was first listed.

See inside below:

Home Located Just 300 Feet From Chicago's Wrigley Field Listed for Sale

Housing 8 hours ago

Mortgage Fees on Home Loans Backed by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac Set to Rise for Some

Apr 21

NHL Legend Chris Chelios Is Selling Malibu Home for $75 Million

This article tagged under:

Real Estate
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us