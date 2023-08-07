An historic mansion in a northwest Chicago suburb has officially hit the market for what is now only the second time in over a century.

Considered one of Elgin's "most prestigious historical homes," according to the list, the Pelton Mansion at 214 S. State St. is now listed for $650,000.

The "Victorian gem" has been owned by just two families since it was built in 1889, according to the listing, which notes the home is registered with the National Historic Society and has been featured in a number of Elgin's National Historic Walk-throughs.

"The mansion features stunning architectural details, including stick style, clapboard siding, projecting gables, and sculptured chimneys in East Lake style," the listing from Naomi Campbell and Kristine Speed with Coldwell Banker reads. "The interior boasts a beautiful array of woods, including carved oak, light birch, sycamore, knotty pine, birds-eye maple, yellow leaf pine, and gum wood."

The home continues to hold its original footprint, with only minor alterations, including the removal of a wall separating the "reception parlors" and the renovation of a solarium, now transformed into a family room.

"Inside, you'll find 10-foot ceilings, a grand rounded staircase with exquisitely carved Victorian newel posts, and numerous original lighting fixtures, pocket doors, and casement windows," the listing reads.

The home features eight bedrooms, three full bathrooms, two half bathrooms and three fireplaces. there's even a two-story carriage house, which offers parking for up to six cars.

Take a look inside.

