Fran Lloyd Wright Home Listed in Oak Park — and It Already Has 2 Price Drops

A home built by legendary architect Frank Lloyd Wright in the Chicago suburb of Oak Park is on the market and, in some good news for potential buyers, it has already seen multiple price drops.

The "historical gem" at 404 Home Ave. in Oak Park remains "all original," according to the listing, which currently has the home priced at $595,000.

The property first hit the market in December with a listing price of $770,000. Two days later, the price was dropped to $629,900.

The price drop below $600,000 now marks the second cut within one month.

The home, built in 1898, is known as the George Smith Home.

According to the Frank Lloyd Wright Trust it "closely resembles those developed for Charles Roberts as low-cost housing in Ridgeland, Illinois."

"The simple shingle siding in a muted brown palette; the steeply pitched roof; and thin, towering chimneys evoke Wright’s earlier 'bootleg' houses," the trust states.

While it needs work, the home boasts three bedrooms, one-and-a-half bathrooms and more than 2,000-square-feet of space.