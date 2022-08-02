At first glance, this custom-built mid-century modern home in Lincolnwood looks like a time capsule worthy of its unique decor.

But take a closer look at the photos and the home's show-stopping room boasts an even bigger surprise than the floor-to-ceiling windows, circular couch and statement fireplace.

Her name is Mona.

"She's been quite a conversational piece," said homeowner Lynn Fienberg of the life-size mannequin sitting on the living room couch.

According to Fienberg, she and her husband had traveled to an art fair in Madison, Wisconsin, with friends and they couldn't pass up the chance to have a unique item to match their unique home.

"Mona found a place in the living room of the house because it was kind of an interesting place anyway when people came," she said. "But my grandchildren absolutely loved Mona."

Ever since her arrival, Mona has sat in that spot, starling some who come to the home. Over time, the couple said they have even added more to the collection, including a cat and a little boy -- all in the same room.

Now, as the homeowners look to downsize and move out of state to be closer to their family, they may no longer have a space for the beloved statue.

"I don't know what we'll do with Mona," Fienberg said, adding that if a buyer would like to keep her in the house she was accept their offer, adding "if Mona could stay in the house it would be nice for her."

The four-bedroom, more than 3,600-square-foot home in Lincolnwood Towers boasts no shortage of mid-century modern architecture and design with beams, walls of windows and wood paneling.

"This home has been lovingly maintained by these long-time owners who raised their family here and it is now ready to be home to another happy Lincolnwood family, yours," the listing states.

Fienberg said the couple has been in the home for 49 years.

"It was designed by an architect whose father was a builder who built it," she said, noting that they are only the second owners of the home.

When they purchased it nearly half a century ago, she said she knew it was the one.

"We fell in love with it immediately," she said. "It was so different... it was our house right away. We loved the fact that it was so different."

The home is currently on the market for $729,000.

See inside the home in the photos below: