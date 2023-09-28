A pair of rare, historic Frank Lloyd Wright houses hit the market, but with a catch

A pair of historic Frank Lloyd Wright homes are now on the market in a rare listing, but there's a catch.

Read the full story here.

66 photos
1/66
Matthew Truman Photography
2/66
Matthew Truman Photography
3/66
Matthew Truman Photography
4/66
Matthew Truman Photography
5/66
Matthew Truman Photography
6/66
Matthew Truman Photography
7/66
Matthew Truman Photography
8/66
Matthew Truman Photography
9/66
Matthew Truman Photography
10/66
Matthew Truman Photography
11/66
Matthew Truman Photography
12/66
Matthew Truman Photography
13/66
Matthew Truman Photography
14/66
Matthew Truman Photography
15/66
Matthew Truman Photography
16/66
Matthew Truman Photography
17/66
Matthew Truman Photography
18/66
Matthew Truman Photography
19/66
20/66
21/66
22/66
Matthew Truman Photography
23/66
Matthew Truman Photography
24/66
Matthew Truman Photography
25/66
Matthew Truman Photography
26/66
Matthew Truman Photography
27/66
Matthew Truman Photography
28/66
Matthew Truman Photography
29/66
Matthew Truman Photography
30/66
Matthew Truman Photography
31/66
Matthew Truman Photography
32/66
Matthew Truman Photography
33/66
Matthew Truman Photography
34/66
Matthew Truman Photography
35/66
Matthew Truman Photography
36/66
Matthew Truman Photography
37/66
Matthew Truman Photography
38/66
Matthew Truman Photography
39/66
Matthew Truman Photography
40/66
Matthew Truman Photography
41/66
Matthew Truman Photography
42/66
Matthew Truman Photography
43/66
Matthew Truman Photography
44/66
Matthew Truman Photography
45/66
Matthew Truman Photography
46/66
Matthew Truman Photography
47/66
Matthew Truman Photography
48/66
Matthew Truman Photography
49/66
Matthew Truman Photography
50/66
Matthew Truman Photography
51/66
Matthew Truman Photography
52/66
Matthew Truman Photography
53/66
Matthew Truman Photography
54/66
Matthew Truman Photography
55/66
Matthew Truman Photography
56/66
Matthew Truman Photography
57/66
Matthew Truman Photography
58/66
Matthew Truman Photography
59/66
Matthew Truman Photography
60/66
Matthew Truman Photography
61/66
Matthew Truman Photography
62/66
Matthew Truman Photography
63/66
Matthew Truman Photography
64/66
Matthew Truman Photography
65/66
Matthew Truman Photography
66/66
Matthew Truman Photography

This article tagged under:

Real Estate

More Photo Galleries

Look inside this futuristic oceanfront mansion just sold in Southern California
Look inside this futuristic oceanfront mansion just sold in Southern California
Photos: ‘Catastrophic' Hurricane Idalia slams Florida's Big Bend
Photos: ‘Catastrophic' Hurricane Idalia slams Florida's Big Bend
See inside this ‘Barbie' house hitting the market in Wisconsin
See inside this ‘Barbie' house hitting the market in Wisconsin
Clear the Shelters: Happy adoptions, and pets still looking for homes
Clear the Shelters: Happy adoptions, and pets still looking for homes
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us