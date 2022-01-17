vic mensa

Chicago Rapper Vic Mensa Arrested on Narcotics Charges at Dulles International Airport

The rapper had recently been in Ghana, according to officials

Chicago rapper Vic Mensa was arrested at Washington D.C.’s Dulles International Airport over the weekend on narcotics charges, federal officials confirmed to NBC.

According to a spokesperson for Customs and Border Protection, the rapper, whose real name is Kewsi Mensah, was arrested on Saturday after arriving at Dulles on an international flight from Ghana.

According to a CBP press release, Mensah is being charged with felony narcotics possession charges after authorities allegedly discovered LSD, Psilocybin mushrooms and other drugs concealed in his luggage.

He was placed into custody by the Metropolitan Washington Airport Authority.

Mensah had been on a trip to Ghana in recent weeks with Chance the Rapper, and the pair met with the country’s President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Vic Mensa’s debut album The Autobiography was released in 2017. He has also frequently collaborated with other artists, including Chance the Rapper and Pharrell Williams, among others.

