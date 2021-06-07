Chicago Rapper Lil Durk's Brother, ‘DThang,' Killed in Shooting Outside Harvey Club

The brother of Chicago rapper Lil Durk was killed over the weekend in a shooting that also wounded a police officer at a strip club in south suburban Harvey.

Police were investigating if another fatal shooting hours later was possible retaliation.

Dontay Banks, who performed as “DThang,” was killed in a chaotic scene at Club O, where “multiple shots” were fired and “lots of weapons recovered” early Sunday, according to Harvey spokeswoman Giavonni Nickson.

Shortly before Banks was shot, a Harvey police officer heard gunfire and noticed a person with a gun at the club at 17038 S Halsted St., Nickson said.

More gunfire erupted during an “altercation,” and the officer was hit in the thigh, Nickson said. It was unclear if the officer returned fire, and Nickson said it was uncertain if the officer was targeted in the shooting. The officer was in good condition.

About 500 feet away, 32-year-old Banks was shot in his head, Nickson said. “Among the other shots flying, Banks was caught in it,” she said.

Banks, who lived in Chicago’s Gresham neighborhood, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Nickson and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Around 2 a.m. that morning, another person was killed in a possible retaliation shooting, Nickson said.

Police responded to a shooting victim at 148 W. 155th St., a block west of Ingalls Memorial Hospital, Nickson said. Sinica Price, 39, was taken to South Suburban Hospital in Hazel Crest and pronounced dead with a gunshot wound, she said.

No arrests were reported in any of the shootings, Nickson said.

Lil Durk, whose real name is Durk Banks, hasn’t comment on his brother’s death. Last year Banks lost another rapper on his Only The Family label, King Von, who was shot and killed in November outside a club in Atlanta.

In 2014, Banks’ cousin McArthur Swindle, who rapped as OTF Nunu, was shot and killed in Chatham.