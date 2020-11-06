Chicago Rapper King Von Killed in Atlanta Shooting: Police

Chicago rapper King Von was among three people who were killed in a shooting involving police outside a club Friday in Atlanta.

The incident started about 3:20 a.m. when two groups of males started arguing with each other outside of Monaco Hookah Lounge, 255 W. Trinity Ave. SW., and the two groups exchanged gunfire, Atlanta police said.

Two off-duty officers who were in uniform working an extra job at the lounge, along with an on-duty officer who was patrolling nearby, confronted the groups and opened fire, police said.

“Three of the persons shot in the incident have died as a result of their wounds and three others are being treated in area hospitals.,” police said “The officers were not injured.”

Police confirmed that King Von, whose real name is Dayvon Bennett, was among those killed in the shooting. The identities of the other people who were shot have not been released.

It was unclear if anyone was struck by the officer’s gunfire, but police said detectives believe Bennett was shot during the initial confrontation between the two groups of males.

“Additionally, Mr. Bennett was not located at the scene, but arrived at a hospital shortly after the shooting via a private vehicle,” police said.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested to investigate the officer-involved shooting.

“Part of the investigations will include determining which individuals were struck by gunfire from the suspects and whether any were struck by gunfire from the officers,” police said.

Several people in the hip-hop community have posted messages of condolences on social media, including fellow Chicago emcee Chance the Rapper.

Last month, King Von released his album “Welcome to O-Block,” a nod to the area around 64th and King Drive on the South Side where he was raised. The album featured appearances from Moneybagg Yo, Polo G and Lil Durk.