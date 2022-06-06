Chicago Ranks 8th in Most Dog Attacks on US Postal Service Workers in 2021

Chicago has landed on another top 10 list -- but this one isn't so friendly.

According to a new report from the U.S. Postal Service ranking cities that had the most dog attacks on postal employees in 2021, Chicago ranked 8th, with 44 attacks.

Overall, more than 5,400 postal employees were attacked by dogs in the United States in 2021, a press release from the USPS states.

The rankings were released in conjunction with National Dog Bite Awareness Week, which began Sunday and highlights the dangers postal employees often face when delivering mail in the presence of aggressive dog behavior.

“The Postal Service takes the safety of our employees as seriously as we take our commitment to delivering America’s mail. Please deliver for us by being responsible pet owners and make sure your dogs are secured when our carrier comes to your mailbox," said USPS Occupational Safety and Health Senior Director Linda DeCarlo.

The agency asks that pet owners keep dogs inside the house or behind a fence, away rom the door or in another room, or on a leash.

According to the release, Postal Service mail carriers are trained to be alert an attentive to pets, and to "respect a dog's territory."

"Letters carries are trained to not startle a dog, keep their eyes on the dog, never attempt to pet or feed a dog, rattle a fence to alert the dog if entering a yard," and more, the release states.

"If a dog attacks, carriers are also trained to stand their ground and protect their body by placing something between them and the dog — such as their mail satchel — and use dog repellent, if necessary," the release continues.

If a carrier feels unsafe, mail service could be halted for not just the dog owner but the entire neighborhood, the Postal Service says.

Here's where other cities ranked on the list of most dog attacks on U.S. postal workers in 2021: