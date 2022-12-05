Chicago Ranked the Second ‘Worst' City For Drivers in US, New Study Reveals

Many Chicagoans are all too familiar with jam-packed interstates and long delays on area streets, plus the frustration they may cause. If you've thought driving in the city can be cumbersome, you're certainly not alone.

According to a new study, Chicago has been named the second worst U.S. city for drivers. The analysis, by the marketing firm Fractl, examined data from the TomTom Traffic Index Ranking, INRIX Global Traffic Scorecard, and NHTSA Fatality and Injury Reporting System.

The study sought to determine which cities are the worst for drivers, especially delivery drivers, by looking at factors such as congestion level, number of traffic jams, the length of a traffic jam, hours lost during congestion, driving speeds and distracted driving fatalities.

Based on those factors, Chicago was ranked number two on the list of nearly 50 cities.

New York took the top spot, with a total score of 78.75 based on the aforementioned factors. Chicago's score was 71.56.

The third place city, Miami, scored 57.32.

Out of the cities with the most congestion and traffic jams, Chicago had the highest number of distracted driving fatalities. In all, 111 fatalities were reported across Chicago in 2020, which is nearly three times the number - 39 - that occurred in New York that same year, according to the study.

Chicago also ranked number one for the total amount of time people lost while sitting in traffic. In 2021, drivers lost an average of 104 hours, slightly above New York at 102 hours.

The full list of top 10 cities and their scores is below: