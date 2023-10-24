Chicago ranked lower than expected on a recent ranking for "Best Places for Halloween," but it appears the city received poor marks for one big reason.

The weather.

According to the latest ranking from finance site Wallethub, Chicago ranked at no. 15 on the list of 100 best places for Halloween.

While Chicago received higher rankings for trick-or-treater friendliness and Halloween fun, the city received a particularly low ranking when it came to weather.

According to Wallethub, the list looked at the 100 largest U.S. cities and ranked them based on 20 metrics, looking at things like costume stores per capita, trick-or-treat stops and more.

Chicago was among the top cities when it came to things like candy and chocolate stores per capita.

New York made the top of the list, followed by Las Vegan, Los Angeles, Miami and Jersey City. No other Midwest cities ranked higher than Chicago, however.