Chicago Rally Held in Support of Colombian Protesters

Members of Chicago’s Colombian community came together Saturday afternoon for a rally, with protesters showing solidarity and support with similar protests that have taken place across Colombia in recent weeks.
Dressed in Colombia's flag colors of yellow, blue and red many held signs that read "No more violence" and "SOS Colombia".
This comes after more than a week of violent protests across Colombia which have resulted in at least 24 confirmed deaths and hundreds injured, prompting statements of concern from the US government and the European Union.
The demonstrations in Colombia started on April 28th, prompted by a tax reform introduced by the government of President Ivan Duque that many believe would have hurt the already struggling middle class. The tax reform was withdrawn days later but protests continued calling on the government to address the growing poverty, inequality and police violence.
Over 400 people showed up at this afternoon's rally that began at the Colombian consulate and made its way down the streets of downtown.
The sign reads: "Colombia does not lack resources, there are plenty of thieves."
