Chicago Radar: Track Snow Showers As They Move Across the Chicago Area

Snow showers are falling across the Chicago area, impacting travel conditions and continuing a trend of snowfall over the past week that has led to the biggest totals of the season so far.

The Chicago area is expected to see scattered snow showers fall through the early afternoon hours on Friday, with a brief reprieve until one to three inches of snow are expected to fall on Saturday.

Track the weather live using NBC's Live Doppler 5 interactive radar.

Full forecast here.