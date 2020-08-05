Chicago Public Schools to Begin School Year With Full Remote Learning

Chicago Public Schools will begin the school year in the fall with fully remote learning as the coronavirus pandemic continues, the district announced Wednesday.

CPS CEO Janice Jackson and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot made the announcement at a news conference Wednesday morning after reports surfaced that the district would be moving away from its previously announced framework that called for a hybrid model.

“The decision to begin the 2020-2021 CPS school year remotely during the first quarter is rooted in public health data and the invaluable feedback we've received from parents and families,” Lightfoot said in a statement announcing the decision.

“As we build out this remote learning model and seek to establish a hybrid learning model in the second quarter, we will continue to support and collaborate with parents and school leaders to create safe, sustainable learning environments for our students," Lightfoot continued.

CPS officials and the Chicago Teachers Union clashed over the district's previously announced hybrid approach that called for most students to receive two days of in-person instruction per week, in smaller pods of about 15 students to reduce exposure and support more efficient contact tracing should a member of the pod contract COVID-19.

Under that plan, both half and full day pre-K programs would have learned at school, while students in kindergarten through 10th grade would have operate under a hybrid model. High school juniors and seniors would have been fully remote.

CPS said the framework was a draft, not a final plan, soliciting input through an online survey and multiple virtual community meetings before making any final decisions on the plan this month.

On Tuesday afternoon, sources said the Chicago Teachers Union - which vehemently opposed the hybrid approach over safety concerns - was moving toward a potential strike vote, with a House of Delegates meeting scheduled for next week.

A win for teachers, students and parents. It’s sad that we have to strike or threaten to strike to be heard, but when we fight we win! https://t.co/vFkeOQpBvr — Jesse Sharkey (@SharkeyCTU1) August 4, 2020

"A win for teachers, students and parents," CTU President Jesse Sharkey tweeted of the news that CPS would begin fully remote. "It's sad that we have to strike or threaten to strike to be heard, but when we fight, we win!"

CPS' first day of school is scheduled for Sept. 8.