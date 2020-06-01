Chicago Public Schools Suspends Meal Pick-Up Over Unrest

Chicago Public Schools is temporarily suspending its program allowing families to pick up meals for students after another night of unrest across the city.

"Based on the evolving nature of activity across the city, we are suspending grab-and-go meal sites and all other school and administrative office activities tomorrow," CPS wrote on its Facebook page late Sunday night.

"This decision was made out of an abundance of caution and in recognition of the potential challenges families and staff could face trying to reach school buildings and offices tomorrow," the statement continued, adding that staff will work from home and remote learning will proceed as scheduled.

Meal delivery will proceed, the district said, advising anyone looking to sign up for delivery or seeking assistance from CPS to call 773-553-KIDS (5437) or email familyservices@cps.edu. The district planned to give an update on the status of activities on Tuesday, its statement said.

Hundreds of schools across the district have been pick-up sites for the grab-and-go meals for all CPS students since in-person learning was halted in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The weekend brought protests across the city and the nation sparked by the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis captured on video. Looting and vandalism erupted in the Chicago area Saturday and Sunday nights, with windows broken, stores ransacked, fires set and more.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker activated a contingent of the Illinois National Guard to Chicago at Mayor Lori Lightfoot's request on Sunday. The city and several suburbs put a curfew in place, shut down public transit and advised residents to stay home as unrest continued.