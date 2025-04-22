The family of a teenager with autism at Sullivan High School in Chicago’s Rogers Park neighborhood alleges the boy was sexually assaulted by another student in January in a bathroom.

The lawsuit was filed Monday morning in Cook County court.

It claims the school failed to protect the teen. Family attorney Cass Casper said the student had an individual education program, a plan set up for students with special needs.

“The victim was supposed to have an adult present with him at all times. Chicago Public Schools failed to abide by that element of his individual education plan,” Casper said at a news conference Monday morning. “He walked by himself from his homeroom 10th-grade classroom into a bathroom at Sullivan High School, where he was viciously sexually assaulted.”

The family is now suing Chicago Public Schools, the Chicago Board of Education and three Sullivan High School officials: Assistant Principal John Roseboom, teacher Diedre Denault and one other school official who is not being named.

The lawsuit claims the unnamed staff member is the grandmother of the alleged perpetrator.

According to the lawsuit, “another student entered the bathroom and witnessed the incident, providing immediate corroboration of the attack.” Casper said a school employee was standing near the bathroom when the assault occurred and helped to clean up the student afterward but discouraged him from sharing what happened with others.

“It is an outrage that this was allowed to happen,” Casper said. “The victim should never, ever have been allowed to walk by himself to the bathroom and into the bathroom by himself, allowing this assault to occur. His ability to defend himself from a vicious assault like this is sadly nonexistent.”

In a statement, CPS said the lawsuit cites an incident that is the subject of an open investigation and so the details are confidential, but said the district “prioritizes and takes seriously its responsibility to ensure the safety, security and well-being of all students.”

Casper said the family hopes the lawsuit will prevent similar failings with other students with special needs. He said the Board of Education “must make changes” to ensure that students who require full-time aides are not left alone.

The lawsuit does not name the family or the student. The sister of the student spoke at Monday’s news conference.

“My main message is for people to be more aware of their children. If they see any type of signs from their children, to be aware of their children and to be sure to advocate for them,” said the woman, who spoke anonymously to protect her brother’s identity. “They need a voice to advocate for them.”

The family says they reported the incident to the Chicago Police Department. Casper said nothing has happened.

Casper also claims Sullivan school officials have stonewalled the family.

“The family reported this to the school the very next day. They had to come into the school themselves. They had to demand to see the principal, which they were denied,” Casper said.

The student stopped going to Sullivan and has since been placed at another school, which Casper says is “completely inadequate.”