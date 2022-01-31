Chicago Public Schools

Chicago Public Schools Shorten Isolation and Quarantine for Students and Staff

The shift to a five-day quarantine will impact students differently depending on their vaccination status

Chicago Public Schools will reduce its recommended quarantine and isolation periods beginning Tuesday in alignment with current COVID-19 guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Children and staff members who test positive regardless of their vaccination status will need to isolate for five days rather than the previously advised 10 days, according to CPS and health officials.

The Illinois State Board of Education made a similar announcement earlier this month as it implemented quarantine and isolation recommendations to align with CDC changes.

The agency in early January shortened the isolation and quarantine times for those not experiencing symptoms to five days, followed by continued masking for five additional days.

According to CPS, the shift to a five-day quarantine will impact students differently depending on their vaccination status, symptoms and whether an infection has been confirmed.

Students and staff members who test positive will still be recommended to isolate at home until day 10 - if they are exhibiting symptoms after day 5.

If the person is no longer exhibiting symptoms, they will be allowed to return to schools, but must wear a mask at all times, including outdoors, expect when eating or drinking. And when eating or drinking, they will be instructed to maintain a social distance of at least 6 feet whenever possible, CPS officials said.

Children who are not yet vaccinated, and who have been identified as close contacts of someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, will need to quarantine and learn at home for five days.

However, those who are fully vaccinated and are identified as close contacts as someone with COVID-19, won't be required to quarantine.

